Uyo To Host Social Media Week On Digital Awareness

Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom State, is set for a digital transformation, with a landmark event tagged: ‘Uyo Social Media Week 2025,’ to take place from November 10th to 15th, 2025, and with the hashtag: #UyoSMW2025.

The event, according to a statement by the Central Planning Committee, made available to journalists in Uyo, coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Conference of Online Publishers in Akwa Ibom State (COOPA) and will be held at Ceedapeg Hotel, Uyo.

With the theme: “Amplifying Local Voices through Digital Innovation,” the week-long event will spotlight the power of digital platforms in telling authentic local stories, promoting cultural identity, and driving social change.

According to the statement signed by Mr. Utitofon Morgan, Chancellor of COOPA; Mr. Darlington Udobong, Chairman of the Planning Committee; and Mr. Uwakmfon Dan, Secretary, the organizers emphasized that UyoSMW2025 is not just an event.