Uyo To Host NIMN 2025 Annual Marketing Conference, AGM

Share

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has announced that Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, will host its 2025 Annual Marketing Conference (AMC) and Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to hold from June 19 to 21, 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mr. Idorenyin Enang, FNIMN, President and Chairman of Council, and made available to our correspondent on Thursday.

According to the release, the conference, themed “Leveraging ESG in Driving Value Across Generations,” will bring together leading marketing professionals, business executives, policymakers, students, academics, and industry stakeholders from across Nigeria and beyond.

Enang explained that ESG—which stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance—will serve as the focal point of the conference, with discussions aimed at integrating these principles into brand leadership, business strategy, innovation, and corporate governance.

“AMC 2025 will be a convergent point for thought leaders and marketing professionals to engage in meaningful dialogues that will elevate the marketing profession,” Enang stated. “The conference will also spotlight Akwa Ibom as a hub for business, culture, and tourism.”

Highlights of the event will include a Marketing Symposium on Sustainable Marketing, the main conference sessions, a Fellowship Dinner, and the Annual General Meeting and Elections. Delegates will also enjoy city tours, cultural exhibitions, and a taste of Akwa Ibom’s renowned culinary delights.

The NIMN President emphasized that the choice of Uyo as host city reflects the Institute’s commitment to decentralizing professional engagement and celebrating regional excellence. He also noted that sustainable marketing practices are essential to Nigeria’s economic future.

“This conference presents an exceptional opportunity for marketers to explore emerging trends, share best practices, and foster valuable professional networks,” Enang added. “We are excited to welcome participants from all over the country to experience Akwa Ibom’s warm hospitality and forward-thinking discourse.”

He called on stakeholders across the public and private sectors, academia, and the broader marketing profession to participate and partner with the Institute in making the conference a success.

“NIMN remains committed to promoting marketing excellence through education, professional development, and adherence to ethical standards,” Enang concluded.

For more information on registration and sponsorship opportunities, interested participants are encouraged to visit the NIMN website.

Share