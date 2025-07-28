Uyo To Host 2025 Social Media Week As COOPA Marks 10 Years

Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom State, is said to be set for a digital transformation, with a landmark event tagged: ‘Uyo Social Media Week 2025,’ to take place from November 10th to 15th, 2025, and with the hashtag: #UyoSMW2025.

The event, according to a statement by the Central Planning Committee, made available to journalists in Uyo, coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Conference of Online Publishers in Akwa Ibom State (COOPA) and will be held at Ceedapeg Hotel, Uyo.

With the theme: “Amplifying Local Voices through Digital Innovation,” the week-long event will spotlight the power of digital platforms in telling authentic local stories, promoting cultural identity, and driving social change.

According to the statement signed by Mr. Utitofon Morgan, Chancellor of COOPA; Mr. Darlington Udobong, Chairman of the Planning Committee; and Mr. Uwakmfon Dan, Secretary, the organizers emphasized that UyoSMW2025 is not just an event, but a movement that reflects COOPA’s decade-long commitment to ethical digital journalism, content creation, and community empowerment.

“There is a growing need to ensure that local narratives, culture, and innovations are not lost, but are instead amplified for global visibility and sustainable development,” the statement read in parts.

It says that COOPA, which was founded in 2015, has evolved into the leading voice for online publishers and digital creators in Akwa Ibom State. Over the past decade, even as it has promoted professionalism, accountability, and innovation in the media space.

“The upcoming social media week is set to showcase these achievements while charting new paths for the next generation of digital storytellers.

“The event will feature a robust schedule of activities including: Keynote speeches by digital thought leaders, Panel discussions on digital rights, misinformation, local content, and online journalism, Hands-on workshops in digital marketing, video production, content monetization, and ethical reporting, Networking sessions, exhibitions, a media tour, health walk, and a Gala/Awards Night to celebrate standout creators and institutions.

“Some of the high-profile speakers already confirmed include: Rt. Hon. Onofiok Luke, former Member, House of Representatives, Ibanga Isine, award-winning investigative journalist, Sen. Ekong Sampson representing Akwa Ibom South, Barr. Inibehe Effiong, Human Rights Lawyer and Activist, Cletus Ukpong, journalist with Premium Times, Barr. Ewa Okpo, Mr. Solomon Eyo, and Aniekeme Finbarr, among others.

The organizers however call on stakeholders, including tech firms, media organizations, NGOs, government agencies, and academic institutions; to support and partner in the event, saying it is poised to be a major milestone in Nigeria’s digital innovation landscape.

“Uyo Social Media Week 2025 is more than just a celebration. It is a platform to discover, connect, and amplify voices that matter. We believe in the power of digital innovation to shape our collective future.

“As anticipation builds, UyoSMW2025 promises to be a defining moment for digital creators and the broader media ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond,” the release noted.