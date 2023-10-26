Uyo Set For Historic Leg Of MTN CHAMPS With 115 Schools

…Teams vying for five trophies

The stage is set for the second leg of MTN CHAMPS holding at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, from October 26 to 28, with nearly 2000 athletes poised to compete across three age categories.

A Press Conference was held on Wednesday, October 25, to herald the event, and some of the dignitaries in attendance were Thankgod Otorkpa, General Manager, Regional Operations (South), MTN; Friday Okuwe, Senior Manager, Brand, Media and Sponsorships, MTN; Njide Ken-Odogwu, Manager, Sponsorships; Mr Emmanuel Ebong, Vice President Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF); Taldang Tanimu, representative of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, amongst others.

In his welcome address, Ebong disclosed that Akwa Ibom was ready to showcase the immense talent available in the state.

“We have a history of hosting big championships. I want to appreciate Making of Champions for identifying with us, knowing quite well that at the grassroots we have budding talents that abound in the nooks and crannies of the nation, and Akwa Ibom State is not an exception,” he said.

“We want to appreciate you because you know we are the custodian of the children and a nursery for you to tap. Akwa Ibom is ready, and I assure you that you’re going to have great fun, excitement and thrilling moments as far as this competition is concerned, coupled with the peaceful nature of the state.”

On his part, Otorkpa highlighted MTN’s interest in getting the youth engaged in productive activities so as to curb their excesses.

He said: “At MTN, our contribution to Nigeria’s sports industry cannot be overemphasised, particularly with respect to CHAMPS. We believe that if you catch them young, you’ll be able to bend their minds on time.

“This is modelled after what obtains in Jamaica. Athletes are discovered at a very young age and then nurtured, taking them from the local stage to the global stage. At MTN, we are very particular about the future of the minds of these young ones, and bringing them together in an environment like this to prepare them for the global stage cannot be overemphasised, so we’re stopping at nothing to ensure that we do all it takes to secure these young ones.”

Okuwe noted that Making of Champions’ values resonated with MTN as a brand, hence their decision to sponsor the ground-breaking event across four cities.

MoC’s Country Manager Deji Ogeyingbo revealed that five trophies would be won by the top schools across the three age categories, namely Cadet (U-14), Youth (U-17) and Junior (U-20), while the six Most Valuable Performers (MVPs) and four Golden Performers would be sponsored to the Grand Final in Abuja.