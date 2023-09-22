Uyo Senate Retreat: Another Plus To Udom Emmanuel Legacy

The scheduled retreat in Akwa Ibom State, by the Nigerian senate has confirmed that indeed the State is a destination of choice. Beyond the hospitable and friendly nature of the people, it is the peace and aura of tranquillity that have become synonymous with the State since 2015.

When the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel decided to invest in massive infrastructural development, very few understood the import of his actions. He had the third point of his initial Five Point agenda, as infrastructural consolidation and expansion and relied on the popular quote, ‘let’s build and they will come’.

Yes, they have come as envisaged and Akwa Ibom people are witnessing the stimulation of economic activities. Ibom Air, Africa’s first airline established by a subnational, and arguably one of the most efficient airlines on the continent, is among the aviation miracles of the Udom era in Akwa Ibom State. Most importantly, the Four Point by Sheraton Hotel, which the silent achiever picked from a carcass into a 21st-century hospitality resort has made Akwa Ibom’s number one destination of choice.

Ibom Air, the orange magic in the sky, has won several laurels as the most reliable airline in the country, providing travellers with a refreshing experience that makes them look forward to travelling with it again.

The visiting Senators may perhaps have a lot of reasons to consider rewarding the Akwa Ibom Government, especially for massive federal roads executed. For example, during the immediate past administration of Mr Udom Emmanuel, the longest stretches of dualised roads were executed by the State government under Mr Emmanuel between 2015 and 2023.

While in the State, the senators would be very pleased to visit all parts of the state and see how the entire local government areas are knitted by super highways of dual roads.

They include the 9.5km RingRoad of 10lanes, the dual carriage 25km Uyo – Ikot Ekpene Road, the dual carriage road from Uyo to Etinan and from Etinan to Eket, measuring 53kilometers, and yet another dual carriage road of 29km with two cable bridges from Etinan to Ndon Eyo in Onna local government area or even the 19km dual expressway from Eket to Ibeno, where 40 per cent of the oil and gas reserves of the country are produced.

The Uyo – Ikot Ekpene Road was executed by construction giant, Julius Berger and provides a smooth sail from the State capital to the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot Ekpene. A journey that used to take up to an hour now lasts barely 10-15 minutes.

Similarly, the four-star hotel which had been the subject of a debacle for years, after it remained a mere uncompleted building in Ikot Ekpene, was brought to life after the immediate past administration committed energy into completing and furnishing it, as well as securing legal backing for its takeoff.

It does appear that from the Aviation sector development to infrastructural consolidation and expansion, Udom was right in powering the State into a choice destination.

Welcome our distinguished senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the fastest-developing state of the federation.