UYI ODUWA-MALAKA: Obaseki’ll make Edo foremost tourist destination in Africa

Dr Uyi Jennifer Oduwa-Malaka, a seasoned leader with a wealth of academic and professional accomplishments, is the Commissioner, Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Edo State. She spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her journey as public servant and some milestones recorded in her efforts at making Edo a first choice tourist destination

Background

With a background in economics and a passion for social issues, Dr Uyi Jennifer Oduwa-Malaka, married with three chil- dren, to Barrister Henry Oduwa-Malaka, has notched up a number of achievements at both the private and public sectors, with interests spanning academia, management consulting and public service. At the educational level, she attended Ah- madu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, where she earned a B.Sc. Honours in Economics; University of Wales, United Kingdom, where she bagged M.Sc. in International Business; and University College Dublin, Ireland and the University of Phoenix, Arizona, for her scholar-practitioner doctoral studies in Man- agement and Organisational Leadership. Oduwa-Malaka’s career path spans global financial institutions where she played roles such as Third Party Oversight Manager at Citibank Europe Plc; and led the Outsourced Oversight team of the Old Mutual Invest- ments Company Limited across multiple continents. At the Public service level, Oduwa-Mala- ka, who is the Commissioner, Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Edo State, has played a prominent role in the administra- tion of Governor Godwin Obaskei and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in different capacities. At various points, she served as Princi- pal Private Secretary to the Governor; Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Planning, to Special Adviser on Strategic Planning and Programme Management; South-South Woman Representative of the PDP’s Zoning Committee; PDP Deputy Director, Humani- tarian and IDPs during the 2023 Presidential elections. She also chaired the PDP Support Groups Committee for Governor Godwin Obaseki’s re-election campaign in 2020 and coordinat- ed Edo Volunteer Voter Assembly (EVVA), which effectively mobilised grassroots sup- port for the governor and the party.

Challenging and rewarding role as Commissioner

Oduwa-Malaka, a very cerebral, delectable and dashing lady, with an almost sprinting gait and lively disposition, as Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, has recorded a number of notable landmarks and accolades in her bid to give traction to the state government’s commitment to developing and promoting the creative industry and tourism economy of the state, with sights on putting Edo on the global tourism map. The latest being the naming of Edo as the Most Active Tourism State in Nigeria 2023 while Oduwa-Malaka, herself, was listed as one of the Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria 2023 by Africa Travel Quarterly (ATQ) News, an online quarterly publication on travel and tourism trade. The commissioner described her over 10 months stint as tourism commissioner, ‘‘a ‘tourist trip’ of some sort, actually-challeng- ing, intriguing, satisfying and rewarding in that order.’’

Tell Edo story to the world

Her charge as commissioner appeared quite simple from the way she puts it, which is, ‘‘tell the true and real Edo story to the world. The true Edo story is that Edo is a moving mass of creative space and tourism resources.’’ Getting this story told to the world is per- haps the most arduous and intricate part of her task, this is as she disclosed, ‘‘it is to dig and find Edo’s supremely superior, latent po- tentials and comparative strength and recast it to the world again. Edo creative potentials, talent, and endless tourism potentiality.’’

Obaseki intentional on promoting tourism

What has made the difference in her dedicated and vigorous pursuit of her loaded agen- da, she noted is the intentional commitment of Governor Godwin Obaseki to the sector, stressing that, ‘‘Edo State under Governor Godwin Obaseki has been deliberate and in- tentional in promoting tourism in the state, because Edo is a natural tourist destination. ‘‘With one of the oldest monarchies on earth, the largest earthwork in the world done by human hands, artistic works of world rep- utation and an energetic creative population, investors have more than enough resources to put their money on with outstanding results. Governor Obaseki has put all modalities in place to achieving the all-important agenda of making Edo the foremost tourist destination in Africa.

Tangible achievements

Elated by what the ministry has been able to achieve through the uncanny support of the state governor, the commissioner takes one through some of the charted paths till date. This is as she recounted; ‘‘to give concrete ex- pression to all of these, the governor ordered for an Arts policy and a Tourism Master plan to be put in place. ‘‘We are working with the German gov- ernment, and other international partners to build a world class Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), that will include; an institute and research laboratories. It also will have a recreation of the Benin rainforest. ‘‘A state-of-the-Art Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub for different creative activities. She further disclosed, ‘‘He set up the Edo Film Project, also among other support facil- ities, to achieve this agenda. We have an up- dated data on all facilities relating to arts and tourism. We are partnering with UNESCO, ICCROM, local guilds and all stakeholders in the creative and tourism space in Edo and guiding every one of them with the policy in place.’’

Opening up the tourism space

Operating without a tourism master plan over the years, she noted made operations in the sector opaque, but with a tourism master plan now in existence, which made Edo the second state in Nigeria, after Lagos State, with an active and current tourism master plan, the commissioner said there has been coordinated efforts at developing the tourism space. ‘‘The tourism space was an uncoordinat- ed space before this administration. Players in the industry, who wanted to invest didn’t know who to talk to, nor where to go to for bring stakeholders together, subject our proposals to their scrutiny and criticisms through workshops, private engagements and stakeholders’ fora. ‘‘We wanted to ensure everyone knew that tourism is a life of its own within the space of human aesthetic and economic activities, therefore, it should have defined direction and be organised towards goal outcomes that are measurable periodically. ‘‘So, it’s a road map that spell out clear- ly our roles and responsibilities as government and our expectations from investors as well as a guide to helping them gain advantage in doing business in Edo State.’’

Relationship with the private sector

She described the relationship between the government and the private sector as, ‘‘highly robust cooperation and partner- ship as ongoing concerns. We are partner- ing with several firms locally and interna- tionally on different aspects of the tourism economy.’’

Preserving our heritage

Edo State no doubt is a rich tapestry of history, and culture, with uncommon placed heritage, both tangible and intangi- ble. To ensure the preservation and promo- tion of this heritage, she disclosed the effort made by the government in enacting a state heritage policy in that respect. ‘‘Heritage is a sensitive business, because as the name implies, it is ‘inheritance’. You deal with ancestral groves, landmarks, and worship shrines among others,’’ she said. Adding, ‘‘there are communities who have a sense of total possession and rights over these things and are ready to get nasty over that. ‘‘There are international treaties and laws relating to some of their preserva- tion, conservation and utility. Therefore, you need a solid legislation behind you to tread on that lane.’’

Investing in MOWAA

One of the projects in the tourism space that the commissioner is quite enamoured with is the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), describing it as a brilliant idea and genius investment. ‘‘Oh! The MOWAA investment is abso- lutely genius. It accounts for achieving over 50 per cent of the agenda I spelt out earlier,’’ she crowed excitedly. Explaining further, ‘‘first, let me inform you that the MOWAA Pavilion (Institute) serious business. You couldn’t oper- ate, even if you had the money and were willing to invest, you couldn’t tell which areas were consid- ered sacred, or out of bounds,’’ she noted. Stressing, ‘‘so, the tourism economy was stunted and the few individual or firm, who could brace all of these, only got to providing highly limited expe- riences for intending visitors. ‘‘Investors turned their backs on the state. Again, it took a visionary chief exec- utive, the governor, who underscored the importance of the industry, by making it one of the seven pillars of his administration. So,is standing in history. That plot was the very place the Benin war with the British, leading to the Benin massacre, was fought in 1897. ‘‘Great archeological artefacts have been excavated there during this building that will further enrich that history. The premises will hold an art institute, gallery, transparent work- rooms, where you can watch the artist doing his genius without disturbing him. ‘‘Storage facilities, hostels for artists, and workspaces for them among others. The origi- nal Edo forest will be recreated by simulation. The whole complex will lead us into the Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre.

‘‘The cultural centre was actually part of the house of the king during the massacre. So, MOWAA is the symbolic expression of the restoration of what that massacre took away from us. It is now at the core of the Cultural District of Edo State. Economically, it is de- signed to attract about 26,000 direct and in- direct jobs and of course, it is an international arts resources centre.’’ Elated by ATQ News recognisation Inspired and elated by the recognisation of the state by ATQ News as the Most Active Tourism State in Nigeria 2023, she disclosed how excited this is for her and the state, noting, ‘‘absolutely excited, humbled and inspired.’’ For her, all of the achievements notched up in the sector were driven by passion and not that of shopping for accolades. This is as she stressed that, ‘‘frankly, I do know that when we started to be deliberate about driving our true identity and story, we were not thinking of recognition. ‘‘I can only confirm that this was passion inspired by what was being experienced and the enthusiasm from our partners. So, when we got the accolade, we felt whoa! This was more than our bargain! We just feel absolutely rewarded.’’ Under pressure to deliver The challenge arising from such recog- nition, she said is the pressure to keep your eyes on the ball, as she revealed that, ‘‘they say the reward for hard work is more work. We are definitely going to be under pressure to maintain that position and we have our record to beat. Investors will be coming in with the publicity given by it and we have to make sure we don’t disappoint.’’

Enlisted among Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria

For her, it is a double season of celebration, given that she was also listed among the Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria 2023 by ATQ News, a recognition that she said makes her feel, ‘‘on top,’’ just as she added, ‘‘Savour- ing it.’’ Getting this far, she said is not just to her acumen alone but also that of the governor that has been the source of her motivation and her team in the ministry, who have had to work tirelessly with her. ‘‘Honestly, I am amazed at the visionary perspicacity of the governor of Edo State. He flows so timely with the tide. He inspires us, the Ministry’s team and pushes for vision and demands results. We are only happy to be there at the right time. I thank my team also,’’ she disclosed with a feeling of gratitude. ‘‘Everyone was great,’’ she further stated.

There is no letting down the steam though, as she noted that, ‘‘I love work. And I love the reward for work even more.’’ She also expressed her gratitude to ATQ News team, commending them for the good work. ‘‘ATQ News is a silent spy that lurks in your backyard invisible. But they are the most objective spy in many miles away. I thank them for their professionalism and objectivity. I want them to know that this is the biggest thing to happen to the industry and the state and I am just so pleased about them,’’ stated the commissioner. there was a need to