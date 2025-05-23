Uwaleke To Receive Award For Contributions To Nigeria’s Capital Market, Academia

Share

Nigeria’s first Professor of Capital Market Studies, Professor Uche Uwaleke, is set to receive a distinguished Honorary Award at the inaugural Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to capital market development and academic excellence.

The prestigious event, organised by Nairametrics Financial Advocates Limited, will holds in Lagos today.

It will gather leaders and stakeholders from Nigeria’s finance, government, and business communities to celebrate individuals and institutions that have played pivotal roles in shaping the country’s capital market landscape.

According to the official invitation sent by Nairametrics, Professor Uwaleke is being honoured for his “pioneering role in bridging the gap between academia and practice,” a contribution that has significantly advanced investor education, policy development, and regulatory reform in Nigeria’s financial markets.

His works, which include groundbreaking research, thought leadership, and pub – lic advocacy, have earned him widespread recognition as a champion of Capital Market Studies in Nigeria.

In addition to receiving the honorary award, Professor Uwaleke has also been invited to participate in the evening’s proceedings as a special guest including presenting select awards to other recipients.

The Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards mark a new chapter in recognizing excellence within Nigeria’s capital markets, aiming to spotlight those who are driving innovation, improving governance, and fostering investor confidence.

The organisers have expressed enthusiasm on Professor Uwaleke’s participation, noting that his presence would “be a significant highlight of the evening.”

Uwaleke is the pioneer Director, Institute of Capital Market Studies, Nasarawa State University Keffi, pioneer Head of Department, Securities and Investment Management Department, Nasarawa State University Keffi; and the pioneer President, Capital Market Academics of Nigeria.

He is also the Special Adviser to the Chairman Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, Senator Osita Izunaso; and a consultant to the House Committee on Capital Market.

The varsity don is also a former Chief Economist and Director of Research at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria; former member, Nigerian Stock Exchange Advisory Committee; Chairman, SEC Committee of Experts on Capital Market Studies in Nigerian Universities; Fellow, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers; Fellow, Institute of Capital Market Registrars and Fellow, Capital Market Academics of Nigeria.

Prof Uwaleke was the lead Consultant to the National Debt Management Framework (2023 – 2027) of the Debt Management Office. He is the author of the popular book titled ‘10Ps of the Nigerian Capital Market as well as the first book on the Nigerian Non-Interest Capital Market.

