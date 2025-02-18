Uwaleke To Deliver Nasarawa State University’s 50th Inaugural Lecture

Share

Nigeria’s first Professor of Capital Market Studies, Prof Uche Uwaleke, will be delivering the landmark 50th Inaugural Lecture of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi titled, “Unlocking Wealth And Leveraging Entrepreneurial Knowledge Ecosystems: Understanding Capital-Harnessing Essentials,” according to a press release.

The statement said that the event, which will be held on February 26, this year, is part of Uwaleke’s contributions to expanding the frontiers of capital market education in Nigeria.

The Inaugural Lecture would also provide Uwaleke, who is the President of the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, an opportunity to present his research journey and key contributions to the development of the country’s financial markets.

Key dignitaries expected at theecture include, Vice President Kashim Shettima who is a Fellow and the Grand Patron of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria; the Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance Mr Wale Edun; the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule, among others.

Professor Uwaleke is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbro – kers; Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria; Fellow Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria; Fellow Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; Fellow Institute of Capital Market Registrars; Fellow Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, and a full member of the Nigerian Economic Society.

He is a former Commissioner for Finance in Imo State and has also served as the Chief Economist and Director of Research at the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria.

He is currently the Director of the Institute of Capital Market Studies at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

