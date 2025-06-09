Uwais: Towering Icon Of Judicial Integrity, Says Duke-Abiola

Share

Prof. Zainab DukeAbiola, wife of late Moshood Abiola, has described late Justice Mohammed Uwais, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), as a towering icon of judicial integrity and an outstanding jurist.

She said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba, Delta State yesterday. Duke-Abiola, said late Uwais’ leadership and integrity significantly advanced Nigeria’s judicial system and democratic progress.

She said: “Even in retirement, lawyers sought out the Magnu Animus and intellect of Justice Uwais GCON for his justiciable insights into law and jurisprudential equanimity.

“The passing to the great beyond of Justice Mohammed Uwais is a big blow to the judiciary and electoral reforms in the country, especially now that Nigeria needs his fatherly guidance in electoral process.”

Duke-Abiola recalled that late Uwais headed the 22-man Electoral Reform Committee instituted by late President Umaru Yar’Adua in 2007, which led to significant reforms in Nigeria.

She added: “The committee’s report contributed to the financial autonomy granted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through the first amendment to the 1999 Constitution.

