Uwais: Beyond Electoral Reforms

Justice Mohammed Uwais received his Supreme Court induction in 1979 shortly after elevation to the zenith. He was one of the seven Justices that decided the winner of the presidential election after ruling on the contentious interpretation of 12 2/3 states. On August 16, 1979, the Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO) declared Shehu Shagari of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) the duly elected president of Nigeria.

The presidential candidate of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Obafemi Awolowo, rejected the result and went to court. Uwais later advanced to the position of Chief Justice of the Federation, where he spent 11 rewarding years, from 1995 to 2006. In retirement, he was called out in 2007, by President Umaru Yar’Adua to head an Electoral Reforms Committee.

However, what stood Uwais out was recorded in 1975. His Barewa College classmate, Murtala Mohammed, mounted the saddle as Head of State and Commanderin-Chief after a bloodless coup on July 29. The judge was offered the job of Chief Judge of North Central State. He responded swiftly by rejecting the appointment, ceding the position to a more senior judge, the expatriate Justice Arthur William Edge Wheeler.

The Irish man was a judge in 1977, when Uwais was just four years old as a lawyer. It was a very bold, honest decision, for Murtala was brash and his method ruined the Civil Service. He appointed Darnley Alexander, from St. Lucia, Chief Justice of Nigeria, over and above more senior judges like Atanda Fatai Williams, George Sowemimo, Charles Idigbe and Ayo Irikefe.

To belittle Murtala, the world recognised Dr. Taslim Elias, shortly after he was kicked out for Alexander. In October 1975, the Professor of Law became a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). By 1986, Elias had become the first African President of the ICJ. Uwais earned respect for rejecting Murtala’s appointment.

It came at a time there were many senior expatriate judges with Northern Nigerian experience. New Zealander, Nigel Reed and Briton, Michael Holden had distinguished themselves, following the path of Ian Lewis who was promoted to the Supreme Court in 1966.

This integrity did not depart from Uwais when he served as Chief Justice of Nigeria. Two learned members of his family, Mariam and Ibrahim, did not receive undue favours. It was a different story under Justice Olukayode Ariwaola, who was alleged to have influenced the appointment of his son as a judge of the Federal High Court in 2024. This is a virtue that is lacking in the judiciary today.

Citizens have lost hope in the institution as politicians continue to use judges to truncate justice. A Mohammed Uwais would not oversee a Supreme Court that saw Paris white and called it Navy blue. What Uwais did in the North was not done in the South when for being politically incorrect, Justice Olumuyiwa Jibowu was denied the exalted position of first indigenous Chief Justice of Nigeria, in 1958.

His professional junior and fellow Egba man, Adetokunbo Ademola grabbed the offer, without looking back. In the bid to sanitise the system, the former CJN submitted a comprehensive report to Yar’Adua, on December 11, 2008. Among the Electoral Reforms Committee recommendations was the establishment of a Special Electoral Offences Commission to manage infractions arising from elections.

Another important recommendation was that the National Judicial Council (NJC) instead of the President should be saddled with the responsibility of appointing the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Sitting as one of the Justices of the Supreme Court that finalised the 1979 Presidential elections, Uwais, who ruled in favour of Shagari, must have gone back home thinking of a way round strange legal technicalities.

And what happened between Shagari and Awolowo did not come up again. Kano was the problem. Shagari needed to score, at least, 25 per cent in 13 of the 19 states. Of the 1,195, 248 votes, NPN had 243, 643. Leading the pack was Aminu Kano’s Peoples Redemption Party, with 907, 136 votes.

Chief Justice Fatai Williams and the quartet of Mohammed Bello, Andrew Obaseki, Irikefe and Idigbe joined Uwais to determine that 12 2/3 could serve as the legal interpretation of 13. Kayode Esho disagreed. In 2021, there is electoral injustice dangling all over the country.

There is a thin line between the bench and stench. Judicial promotion is not only based on who you know, it has become from father to son or mother to daughter.

Merit dies in the court of mediocrity. Unfortunately, June 12 happened before Uwais became CJN. Remarkably, he was born on June 12, 1936. By the time Uwais died on June 6, 2025, the country was still bleeding from the controversy of the 2023 presidential election. The best way to honour this compatriot is free and credible elections.

