Uvwie PDP Leaders Back Oborevwori For Second Term

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in the Uvwie Local Government of Delta State yesterday passed a vote of confidence in Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his performance.

At a town hall meeting organized by the Office of the Senior Political Adviser to the Governor and the Uvwie LGA PDP at the council’s secretariat, the group endorsed Oborevwori for a second term.

Erstwhile House of Assembly member Gibson Akporehe said: “We are supporting our governor for the good work he is doing, not only in Uvwie but in the entire state.

“I therefore move that we are not only supporting him for now but also for his second term which will last till 2031.” The Chairman of the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue Solomon Ighrakpata said the governor had done very well in less than two years in office.

The governor’s Senior Political Adviser Emmanuel Aguariavwodo told the leaders to promote the PDP in the area.

