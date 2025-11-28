UVRG BOT 2025: ‘The Takeover 2025’ Marks  New Era Of Vision, Capacity For Africa’s Emerging Leaders

The Ultimate Vibrant Realtor Group (UVRG) reaffirmed its position at the forefront of Africa’s human-capacity and real estate development landscape as it unveiled another landmark edition of its annual empowerment conference, UVRG BOT 2025, hosted at the KICC Prayer Dome in Maryland, Lagos.

More than 4,000 ambitious participants filled the venue, demonstrating the growing hunger for growth, innovation, and global relevance within Nigeria’s youth and business community.

The 2025 theme, “THE TAKEOVER 2025,” reflected UVRG’s determination to build a new class of professionals who understand strategy, embrace personal development, and position themselves for opportunities beyond Africa’s borders.

Attendees were immersed in a learning experience centred on enterprise foresight, leadership discipline, creative intelligence, and personal transformation.

From the opening segments, the BOT environment was charged with ideas, inspiration, and actionable frameworks. Every moment was tailored to challenge traditional limits and push young people toward a mindset of possibility and international competitiveness

Among the standout contributors was Amb. Adeniran Micheal Timothy, Special Envoy of Nigeria to Tanzania, whose address emphasised that African youth must transition from conventional thinking into innovators capable of building scalable, world-ready solutions. His message urged participants to take responsibility for the future they desire.

Renowned actor and creative icon, Dr Lateef Adedimeji, added a relatable and powerful dimension to the event with a session anchored on authenticity, consistent excellence, and value-driven influence. He encouraged participants to guard their integrity while building sustainable success.

As the conference progressed, one of the closing highlights came from global leadership strategist Dr Linus Okorie (MFR). His delivery inspired a deep internal shift, pushing attendees to embrace self-leadership, clarity of purpose, disciplined execution, and world-class intellectual identity. His message aligned strongly with UVRG’s culture of intentional growth and excellence.

BOT 2025 struck a unique balance between high-level learning and practical engagement. A fast-paced and entertaining competition segment, anchored by Egungun of Lagos, saw participants showcase their mental agility and creativity.

Winners were rewarded with Apple iPads, cash prizes, and exclusive development materials, reinforcing UVRG’s principle that excellence must be rewarded.

The event also welcomed top real estate developers, media personalities like Egungun of Lagos and Ola of Lagos, and respected industry leaders who shared insight into emerging investment corridors, partnership opportunities, and future-focused career pathways.

UVRG leadership reiterated that the BOT platform is designed as a continuous development pipeline, not a once-in-a-year energy boost. The movement seeks to produce professionals who are globally relevant, ethically grounded, enterprise-minded, and impact-driven.

With these systems in place, UVRG ensures that the momentum from BOT translates into consistent progress, practical achievements, and transformative personal results