UUTH Announces Renovation Of A&E Old Building

The University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) on Tuesday announced that it is relocating its Accident and Emergency Unit to the former Community Officer’s Training School.

In a statement issued by Mr Umoh Offong, the Assistant Director/Head of Information Unit, UUTH, and made available to the press in Uyo said the relocation is just for a temporary moment pending the time the old building is renovated.

The statement reads: “The relocation is to enable us to renovate the building, to meet the required standard expected of an institution like the UUTH.”

It was reported that the renovation started on Monday, May 22nd, and would last for six months, with its completion expected in November 2023.

“We are calling on our patients and indeed the general public, to cooperate and bear with us as the renovation commenced on Monday, May 22nd 2023 and is expected to last six months.”