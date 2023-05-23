New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Health
  3. UUTH Announces Renovation…

UUTH Announces Renovation Of A&E Old Building

The University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) on Tuesday announced that it is relocating its Accident and Emergency Unit to the former Community Officer’s Training School.

In a statement issued by Mr Umoh Offong, the Assistant Director/Head of Information Unit, UUTH, and made available to the press in Uyo said the relocation is just for a temporary moment pending the time the old building is renovated.

The statement reads: “The relocation is to enable us to renovate the building, to meet the required standard expected of an institution like the UUTH.”

It was reported that the renovation started on Monday, May 22nd, and would last for six months, with its completion expected in November 2023.

“We are calling on our patients and indeed the general public, to cooperate and bear with us as the renovation commenced on Monday, May 22nd 2023 and is expected to last six months.”

Post Views: 17
Tags:

Read Previous

Group Alerts Nigerians On Tinubu’s Alleged Covert Moves To Avert Justice
Read Next

Assault: Court Adjourns Seun Kuti Trial To Wednesday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023