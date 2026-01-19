Utsev Secures Federal Employment For Seven Additional Young Benue Engineers

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev has once again secured employment for seven additional Benue young engineers in the Federal Civil Service.

This brings to 80 the number of Benue youths Prof. Utsev has facilitated their employment into the Federal Civil Service within his two and a half years in office.

Presenting the letters of employment to the new employees, Professor Utsev explained that their recruitment into the Federal Civil Service was based on merit and in fulfilment of the promises made by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration to create job opportunities for the teeming youths, improve the lives of millions of Nigerians and make the country a better and prosperous nation which citizens would be proud of.

He informed them that apart from employment, the Tinubu administration is implementing youth-friendly policies and empowerment programmes aimed at taking millions of youths and women out of poverty and making them self-sufficient.

The Minister, who said the employment was the first phase for this year and that more Benue youths and women will benefit in the coming months, in addition to his women and youths empowerment programmes coming soon, advised the new employees to resume work immediately and be committed and dedicated to their assigned duties for the success of the President Tinubu administration.

Prof. Utsev, in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Terhemen Oraduen, appealed to the good people of Benue State to continue to pray for and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume and himself, to enable them attract more development to Benue and Nigeria as a whole.

Responding on behalf of the newly employed Engineers, Engr. Doofan Mbakor expressed gratitude to Prof.Utsev for giving them hope, saying they would forever remain grateful.

Engr. Mbakor prayed to God to continue to bless and protect the Minister to impact on the poor.