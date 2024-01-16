Utsev hails Nigerian armed forces’ sacrifice for nations

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, yesterday acknowledged the sacrifices made by Nigerian armed forces in securing the territorial integrity of the country. Utsev stated this in a statement in commemoration of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day made available to New Telegraph.

The Minister commended officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces for the sacrifice they have continued to make day and night to safeguard the nation and ensure peace and unity of the country, which in some cases claim their lives. He maintained that the ultimate price the fallen heroes have paid to secure the nation will never be in vain.

He restated the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to prioritise the welfare of the Nigerian Armed Forces through the provision of necessary equipment and other supports that are required to enable them confront the security challenges in the country.