Utsev Flags Off Free Medical Outreach In Benue

…Solicits prayers for Tinubu, Akume to succeed in office

Worried by the dwindling health situation of his people, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev has flagged off his Free Medical Outreach to address the health needs of his people in Gboko local government area where over 1,000 people benefitted.

Speaking at the two-day event, the Minister said the outreach would help the beneficiaries get immediate and quality medical attention at no cost.

Prof. Utsev who spoke via Mr. John Ngoigyo explained that the intervention became inevitable as it is intended to support the people with health needs who could not seek medical attention in hospitals.

The Minister advised both traditional rulers and community leaders to pass the information to both their subjects and people to take advantage of the outreach to be part of the programme.

He admonished the people to sustain prayers for President Bola Tinubu and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume who he said have good intentions for Benue state.

According to the Minister, “This has been demonstrated by various projects brought to the state including the approval of a Dam in the state to facilitate irrigation farming as well as the revival of the Ameladu Water Works in Gboko to address the issue of water scarcity and check the outbreak of cholera and typhoid fever in the area”.

The Team Lead of the outreach, Dr Thaddeus Aende said beneficiaries of the medical outreach are to be treated for hepatitis, eye checks, hernia operations, Lipoma, hydrocele, distribution of medical eyeglasses and many other health conditions.

Dr. Aende said, “We are prepared and also well-equipped to handle the large turnout of prospective beneficiaries”.

Some of the beneficiaries, including James Lubem and Lucy Akah, lauded the Minister for initiating and sponsoring the intervention, saying it would help them address their health needs given the high cost of seeking medical attention in the hospitals.

