Utsev Facilitates Employment Of 16 Benue Youths

…To flag off the national dry season farming programme in Benue soon

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev has presented letters of employment into the Federal Civil Service and Paramilitary Agencies to 16 youths of Benue State.

Out of the numbers, eleven are to work in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, two with Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, and three with Federal Fire Service.

This brings to 30, the number of Benue youths Prof. Utsev facilitated their employment in the Federal Civil Service and Paramilitary Agencies in the last few months.

Speaking during the presentation of the letters, the Minister explained that the employment which was carried out across some Federal Agencies in the country, was part of the deliberate efforts of the Federal Government to reduce unemployment and bring succour to families.

According to him, the employment was also to make life more meaningful for the teeming youths of the country in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu anchored on job creation and youth empowerment.

Prof. Utsev who promised to facilitate employment of more Benue youths into the Federal Civil Service this year, charged the new employees to be committed and dedicated to their assigned duties.

He announced that his ministry would soon flag off the National Dry Season Farming Programme in Benue during which irrigation machines would be distributed to farmers free of charge to enable them to go into large-scale irrigation farming to boost food production and achieve food security.

Professor Utsev who announced other laudable initiatives being introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration explained that they were designed to make lives more meaningful for all citizens, and urged them to keep faith in the administration and continue to pray for the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator Dr George Akume and himself, to enable them to succeed.

Responding on behalf of the new employees, Mr. Bundepuun Uva, expressed appreciation to President Tinubu, the SGF, Senator Akume and Professor Utsev for wiping their tears, explaining that many of them had graduated from universities for years without jobs and prayed to God to keep Professor Utsev and Senator Akume healthy to continue to impact on the lives of the poor.

Utsev, according to a statement by his media aide Mr Terhemen Oraduen also received the Tse-Kur community of Ishorov, Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State who came to thank him for appointing one of their sons, Mr Johnmark Tarnongo, as his Personal Assistant and appealed to him to address the water needs of the community.

Professor Utsev in a response, thanked them for the visit, saying he was encouraged by their show of love and solidarity, promising to tackle the water needs of the community and employ more of their children in the Federal Civil Service.

