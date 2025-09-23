Utsev Empowers Benue Youths, Women With Cars, Motorcycles, Other Items

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, at the weekend, empowered many women and youths in Benue State with cars, motorcycles, sewing machines and other items.

A list of the other items included 150 irrigation pumps to boost irrigation farming, 120 grinding machines, 120 sewing machines, 120 motorcycles and 5 cars and communication gadgets as well as the vulnerable groups.

Speaking at the event held in Makurdi, Prof. Utsev said the aim and objectives of the empowerment was to boost irrigation farming in Benue so as to achieve food security in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Utsev maintained that the irrigation pumps would go a long way to encourage youths and women to engage in commercial agriculture, while the cars will boost transport business among the youths.