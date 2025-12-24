Utsev: Benue To Benefit From FG’s Sustainable Power, Irrigation Project

The Federal Government has declared Benue State among states of the federation to benefit from its Sustainable Power and Irrigation project for Nigeria (SPIN).

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, disclosed this while addressing his people at Akaa community of Mbakuma, Mbagbaabo, Mbaakura council ward of Mbagen in Buruku local government area of Benue State.

The minister was in the state to celebrate the yuletide season with his constituents where he used the occasion to intimate them about plans by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to attract meaningful development to the state. SPIN, according to Prof.

Utsev, is the Federal Government and World Bank sponsored project with a loan facility of $500 million from the World Bank aimed at rehabilitating and upgrading existing dams in the country to boost the nation’s hydropower, scale up irrigation farming and water resources management system with him as the Chairman and his colleague from Power and Energy, Dr. Aderabo as co-chair.