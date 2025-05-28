Utomi’s ‘Shadow Govt’ In The Eye Of The Storm

Share

There are two sides to the argument of the ongoing brickbat between Prof. Pat Utomi’s initiative of a shadow government and the interpretation by the Department of State Services (DSS). The latter views it as a deliberate attempt to challenge the constitutional authority of the incumbent President Bola Tinubu – led administration.

So, to strike a delicate balance between the two sides we have to juxtapose the dictates that guide a democratic dispensation and what is currently playing out within the Nigerian political landscape.

Perhaps, we have to be reminded that the 1999 Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and association through Sections 39 and 40. While Section 39 covers freedom of expression and the press, Section 40 protects the right to peaceful assembly and association.

But Utomi has been dragged by the DSS before the Federal High Court over his formation of a shadow government. In the light of that, the renowned political economist and former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Utomi has dismissed claims that his coalition was unconstitutional. Rather, he asserts that freedom of association is a core democratic right.

According to him, the term ‘shadow government’ has been misinterpreted, noting that the initiative merely seeks to present better policy alternatives to Nigeria’s leadership.

While explaining his side to the unfolding altercation between him and the DSS he stated that: “We are not planning any coup or rebellion. We are simply saying that Nigerians deserve better leadership, and we are showing what that could look like with clear policy direction.”

Furthermore, as Utomi explained, each sector, from power to defence, has a designated expert in his coalition who will publicly outline implementable solutions to Nigeria’s challenges. He emphasised that the coalition’s purpose is not to overthrow the government, but to demonstrate how governance can be improved through people-driven ideas.

Ordinarily, this perspective aligns with internationally accepted tenets of democracy aimed at propelling government’s policies and programmes to be skewed in favour of the majority of the people.

Unfortunately, it is getting clearer by the day that the current administration is getting averse to voices of dissent, going by responses by the presidency to objective suggestions as made by patriots.

Also, it should be noted by the leaders that not all those who criticise government are their political foes

One of the recent ones came from a fellow concerned Nigerian and President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, on how to move Nigeria forward. But the response from the government was that of the unwillingness to be criticised for any wrong done.

This should not be so. Indeed, several countries, especially those run on a parliamentary system of government, including the United Kingdom (UK), Malaysia, Australia and Canada utilise a shadow cabinet in its political affairs.

It functions as an alternative governmentin-waiting and holds the ruling government accountable. This leads us to the key word, ‘accountability’, to the people of course, not to the political elite, or those who find themselves in leadership positions and become averse to all forms of opposition.

Such a power poaching scenario runs against the grains of democracy, which should be driven by pro-people policies, some of which emanate from the brainstorming sessions engaged in by members of the media, public affairs analysts and shadow government.

According to the DSS, however, the mere act of assembling a shadow cabinet, comprising non-political individuals tasked with tracking government policy, offering counter-ideas, and engaging citizens, is an attempt to usurp executive power.

They argue that it violates the constitution and that it poses a national security threat which might embolden separatist groups. But that interpretation may be wrong. In fact, it has become necessary for our political leaders to give a listening ear to such views because governance under a democratic dispensation is never conducted in a vacuum. And as the law of physics goes, “nature abhors vacuum”.

Also, it should be noted by the leaders that not all those who criticise the government are their political foes. As the popular admonition goes: “Only your true friend would tell you the truth at the expense of losing your friendship.” Besides, it is important for those in power to be worried about the affairs of this richly blessed country, which sadly still boasts of some of the world’s most hungry and insecure people with abysmally low Human Development Index (HDI).

All the same, the proposed shadow government should not be compared to the threat made by Rotimi Amaechi back in November 2014 that the APC was going to form a “parallel government” in 2015 should the PDP-led government under the then President Goodluck Jonathan rig the election.

The presidency and other concerned Nigerians did not take it kindly with the belligerent posture of the APC stalwarts, desperate to clinch the presidency. Going forward, there should be a meeting point between the President Tinubu-led administration and the voices of dissent.

If the criticisms are well intended; aimed at fashioning out the best way to achieve good governance in Nigeria, why not? But the motive and method should be worked out through a presidential committee, under a peaceful and people-oriented format, devoid of sentiments and personal political gains.

