Utomi To Nigerians: Join Struggle For Truly Independent INEC, Judiciary

Former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prof. Pat Utomi, has called on Nigerians and democratic forces, to join the campaign for a New Truly Independent INEC (NEWTIIN) and Truly Independent Judiciary (TINJ), which he said, is the gateway to a true, sovereign and salient democracy in Nigeria.

The campaign, which is spearheaded by Save Democracy Mega Alliance 2027 (SDMA’27), an emerging political pressure group, Utomi explained, was in line with the recommendations of Justice Mohammed Uwais’ review committee.

“This was a legacy matter for President Umaru Yaradua who recognised that the process that brought him to power was flawed, but like a true patriot vowed to stop abuse of the process to save our democracy.

“The same for the Nigerian judiciary which is vested with the function of post-election matters and adjudication,” he stated.

Prof. Utomi in a statement, said he supports the amendment of the Nigeria constitution to divest the powers of the president on appointment of INEC chairman and commissioners, arguing that vesting those powers on a neutral apolitical body of statesmen is long overdue.

“It is coming behind time given our traumatic experiences of conduct of elections by INEC and equally or even more troubling election tribunal verdicts.

“But now that the idea and campaign are here at last, every Nigerian who desires true progress for our country should see the SDMA project as a national emergency.

“The boots of democrats, irrespective of their backgrounds, should be on ground to mobilise for and demand these amendments from the present rulers of Nigeria until the goal is attained,” he stated.

The former presidential candidate noted that everything in man is interwoven, such as politics, economics and spirituality, adding that good politics leads to good governance, high standard of living, long life expectancy and less propensity to crime and sin.

He however pointed out that bad politics leads to bad governance, poverty, injustice and a high propensity for sin and crime.

“For those who subject every societal challenge strictly to the domain of prayer for man’s needs, we must be prompt in reminding them as the Gospel does in James 3:17-26 that even if God might intervene to save our country with some unforeseen extraordinary miracle on our route as a nation to 2027, He will use men to manifest it.

“Let us avail and position ourselves to be that breed of men tailormade and ready for His use, providence and purpose in our country,” he advised.

Utomi who said he has been “blessed beyond average by God,” and could afford to “stay away from the daily filth and morass of politics, enjoy wealth in quietude as many elites do,” stated that he has been propelled by God to frequently intervene in the affairs of suffering Nigerians for the pursuit of good governance.

“I choose to stand up for right and justice because it makes my faith active, for I know that faith without works is dead as the Apostle James teaches.

“I strive always to walk all my talk. To seek truth and lay it bare. It is as such that I hold up St. Thomas Moore as a model and seek often to celebrate the discipleship of Dietrich Bonhoeffer,” he added.

