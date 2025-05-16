Utomi Speaks On Support Received Against DSS

Share

professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, on Friday, said he is receiving support from some Nigerians who are planning to mobilise 500 lawyers to defend him against the Department of State Services (DSS).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the DSS had sued Utomi over his alleged plan to establish what he calls “a shadow government” in the country.

According to the suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the DSS prayed the court to declare the move an attack on the Constitution.

Utomi, however, in a statement issued on his official X handle, stated that he was gladened by the solidarity he had received from across the country.

“It’s energising (that) some want to put together 500 lawyers to defend me against the DSS.

“I am heartened by messages of solidarity from across Nigeria on this shadowy business of chasing shadows of shadow cabinets. Reminds me of the Nigeria I used to know. I want to thank all.” he stated

The planned shadow cabinet was greeted by reactions from several Nigerians, including a former presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore, who said it was an ineffective symbolic gesture that lacked real-world impact on Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

