Utomi: Opposition Coalition Should Be About Governance

Former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Pat Utomi, has urged promoters of the opposition coalition to prioritise good governance over the pursuit of electoral victories.

Speaking on Thursday, Utomi emphasized that the coalition should not merely serve as a vehicle for electoral success but must evolve into a value-driven platform with a clear ideological foundation.

Opposition coalition leaders have recently adopted the ADC as a platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

However, Utomi, who was the ADC’s first presidential candidate in 2007, argued that Nigeria’s primary challenge is not electoral competition but the absence of effective governance.

“A coalition should not be just about winning elections,” he said. “It must be rooted in values and ideology, providing solutions to governance challenges.”

He likened Nigeria’s political arena to a theatre where politicians are celebrated while the nation deteriorates.

“We wake up one day and the only news that seems to matter is who has defected. That shows many of our politicians never truly understood the purpose of their election. Our democracy has suffered deeply. We’ve become spectators in a tragic drama, clapping while the country is dying,” he lamented.

Utomi also criticised the distortion of legislative duties, especially the emphasis on constituency projects, which he said undermines the principles of separation of powers and effective checks and balances.

The former presidential flag bearer, who recently unveiled plans to establish a Shadow Government in Nigeria, said the initiative is aimed at promoting governance anchored on ideological clarity and competence.

He revealed that he first proposed the idea in 2008 during the administration of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

“President Yar’Adua didn’t see it as a threat. He saw it as a natural part of democratic development. He even invited me to join his cabinet, but I declined because I had just created an alternative path,” he recalled.