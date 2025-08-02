Utomi: FG Channeling Resources To Non-Productive Sectors

On Friday, a political economist and political analyst, Pat Utomi, criticised the President Bola Tinubu-led Government’s economic priorities, saying most national resources are being directed to non-productive sectors, instead of boosting production.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Utomi said the Federal Government’s focus on revenue generation is hurting the economy rather than helping it.

According to him, rising inflation and marginal currency stability have not translated into better living conditions for Nigerians, insisting that progress must be measured by job creation and the affordability of basic needs.

“Most non-productive sectors, the political class, for example, and we need to get the resources that are available to go directly into ramping up food first of all, and then the value chain from those factor endowments around agriculture.

“If you are from hell to purgatory, have you been saved from damnation?” he said, criticising claims that the economy is recovering.

“Food is the ultimate. When people can’t eat, anything can happen,” he said, calling for investment in agriculture, education, and healthcare.