UTME Success, Affirmation Of Caleb Group’s Standard – Adebogun

Renowned educationist and Director of Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, has described the 100 percent success recorded by the Group in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as a testament to its unwavering commitment to high academic and moral standards.

Speaking with journalists in Ikeja, Lagos, Dr. Adebogun expressed pride in the students’ performance, assuring that the Group would remain steadfast in its mission to produce well-rounded individuals who contribute meaningfully to national development.

He noted that since the establishment of the Caleb Group of Schools, it has consistently recorded 100 percent success in all national and international examinations—a feat he attributed to a legacy of excellence.

Appraising the 2025 UTME results, Dr. Adebogun said the outstanding performance underscores the Group’s investment in quality staff, infrastructure, and a conducive learning environment.

According to him, continuous professional development is mandatory for staff to ensure they remain effective, while a culture of excellence motivates students to aim for greater societal impact.

“Our curriculum and extracurricular activities are designed not only to make our students globally competitive but also socially relevant. They are equipped with leadership, literacy, and technical skills to thrive in the 21st century,” he said.

He added that all schools within the Caleb Group offer a competitive, supportive environment that promotes individual achievement. “Our frequent success in WAEC, NECO, IGCSE, SAT, TOEFL, A Levels, BECE, and Checkpoint exams speaks volumes about our standards.”

Dr. Adebogun further noted that the Group has consistently won laurels in national and international competitions, crediting this to the school’s dedication to staff training and maintaining a conducive academic atmosphere.

When asked what sets the Caleb Group apart, he cited strict adherence to due process, recruitment of experienced educators, and compliance with government regulatory quality assurance standards as key differentiators.

He concluded by reaffirming the school’s commitment to sustaining its 100 percent success rate while upholding its core values of academic excellence and moral integrity.

