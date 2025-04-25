UTME: Senate Lauds Deployment Of High-Tech Surveillance To Curb Malpractice

Share

The Senate Committee on Education has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for its effective deployment of advanced technology to curb examination malpractices during the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Led by Senator Muntari Dandutse, members of the committee visited the Wuse Zone 3 Junior Secondary School Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centre in Abuja on Friday as part of their oversight responsibilities to monitor the conduct of the nationwide examination.

The lawmakers expressed satisfaction with the use of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance and other digital monitoring tools across examination centres, describing the measures as “impressive” and a major step toward enhancing transparency, security, and credibility in Nigeria’s education system.

“JAMB has set a standard by ensuring that every stage of the examination is monitored with CCTV cameras and digital trackers,” Senator Dandutse stated. “This has significantly reduced the chances of malpractice and raised the overall integrity of the process.”

He praised the Board’s commitment to merit-based admission, noting that the technological safeguards in place ensure that only qualified candidates gain admission into tertiary institutions.

“No individual can be admitted without passing the examination and meeting the requirements. This is commendable and crucial to strengthening the foundation of education in Nigeria,” he added.

Highlighting the role of the legislature, Dandutse emphasized the need to support institutions like JAMB in building a robust educational system that competes globally.

“We are here to show that we care deeply about Nigeria’s future. Our role is to ensure that education becomes the key to national development. We have no other country but Nigeria, and we must get it right,” he said.

During the visit, some candidates shared their experiences. One of them, a female candidate identified as Daramola, described her examination experience as seamless.

“I was able to answer most of the questions. I didn’t experience any glitches. Everything went smoothly, and I’m hopeful for a good result,” she said.

The 2025 UTME, which began on April 24, will run until May 5, with more than two million candidates expected to participate in the annual national examination.

