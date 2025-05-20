UTME Resit: JAMB To Release Results Of Affected Candidates Wednesday

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday announced that it will on Wednesday, May 21, release the results of 379,000 candidates who sat for the rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, confirmed that the results of the rescheduled exams would be released on Wednesday.

“The results of the candidates who took the rescheduled exam will be released on Wednesday,” Benjamin said.

New Telegraph recalls that JAMB rescheduled the exam following the board’s admission to technical and human errors, especially in Lagos and South-East states, which significantly affected candidates’ performance.

Out of the 1.9 million candidates who sat this year’s UTME, over 1.5 million scored below 200 marks out of a possible 400, prompting widespread concern among stakeholders.

Oloyede had earlier disclosed that 379,997 candidates in Lagos and the five states of the South-East were impacted by the UTME glitches.

According to him, 206,610 candidates in 65 centres across Lagos and 173,387 in 92 centres in the South-East zone were affected.

