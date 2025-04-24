UTME: Parents Seek Review Of Examination Time 

Share

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), organized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), commenced nationwide on Thursday, with some candidates arriving late to their examination centers.

Over two million candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions are expected to sit for 2025 examination in more than 800 Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centers across the country.

Although the CBT centers monitored by New Telegraph did not experience technical glitches, supervisors, parents/guardians, and candidates have raised concerns over the timing of the examination, especially the first batch, which usually commences by 8:00 AM.

While some candidates arrived as early as 6:00 AM for the accreditation exercise, which began around 6:30 AM at the Rosa Mystica Academy JAMB CBT Accredited Center in Byazhin, Kubwa, a few candidates arrived late for the examination.

One of the parents, Mr. Arogundedeh Moses, urged JAMB to review the time for the first session to at least 9:00 AM to allow candidates traveling from far distances to arrive on time.

“Accreditation for 6:30 AM is too early. Besides the inconvenience for those who are not mobile, the country is no longer safe to be out too early. Kidnappers are on the prowl; wisdom is profitable to direct,” he said.

Another parent at Rosa Mystica Academy, Lukeman Bashir, agreed that a review of the time would be beneficial given the current realities.

“Some of the candidates live far and have to leave their residences very early to meet up with the first session. I know JAMB might argue that candidates should move closer to their examination centers a day before, but with this harsh economy, how many people can afford that extra cost?” he said.

“JAMB can do it if they want to. It’s just a matter of adjusting a few things to ensure candidates are well-settled before stepping into the examination hall.”

According to one of the supervisors, Salihu Mustapha, the examination for the 250-capacity hall began seven minutes past 8:00 AM.

However, for the first batch, only 238 candidates were verified and sat for the examination, with 12 candidates unable to make it to the CBT center.

“The candidates must be commended for coming early, although a few came late. We started accreditation around 6:30 AM, and the examination started promptly around 8:00 AM,” Mustapha said.

“So far, we haven’t witnessed any technical glitches. This is the second session, and the first session went on smoothly in the morning. We are hopeful that the examinations will continue smoothly throughout.”

Aminu Abdullahi, the supervisor at Ade-Ola International Schools JAMB CBT Accredited Center, noted that the morning session started promptly at 8:00 AM, and the second session commenced at 2:00 PM as scheduled. He said the conduct of the examination on the first day was satisfactory.

“We had about 236 candidates this morning, with very few absentees. We have not recorded any malpractice, and a few officials from JAMB came to monitor the proceedings,” Abdullahi said.

“Our server is working fine, and the BVR machine and system are functioning well. There have been no technical issues beyond our local control.”

One of the candidates, Esther, praised the smooth conduct of the examination compared to her previous experience during the 2024 UTME.

“The examination went smoothly. My computer didn’t malfunction, and there were no technical issues. One or two people had minor issues that were resolved almost immediately,” she said.

On the call for a review of the time, Esther, who sat for the first session but was waiting for her friend in the second session, agreed that it would be a welcome development.

“It wouldn’t be a bad idea at all. I came all the way from Anangada to write here. The road can be dangerous early in the morning or late at night. I was just praying to board a good vehicle. I was really scared when leaving the house, and my mom was worried. I thank God I arrived here safely. Others also came from long distances,” she said.

“JAMB should please consider adjusting the time, especially for the first session. We have to come and do our accreditation first before the examination begins at 8:00 AM.”

Some parents at Ade-Ola International Schools also appealed to JAMB to prioritize the safety of candidates and allow those who arrive late to sit for the UTME, even if it’s on the last day.

“We have seen cases where candidates who came very late were not allowed to sit for the examination. While we understand it’s wrong to arrive late, JAMB should be merciful and reschedule late candidates to write on the last day at one center. It’s a humble appeal,” one parent said.

Share