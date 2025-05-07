UTME: Parents Express Disappointment, Concerns Over Low Candidates’ Performance

Share

Parents in Lagos yesterday expressed disappointment and concerns over the low performance of candidates in the recently-concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Those, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the low performance could be attributed to a number of issues.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday released the results of the exam.

According to the board’s official figures, a total of 1,955,069 candidates sat for the UTME, with performance across score ranging as follows: 320 and above (4,756 or 0.24 per cent), 300–319 (7,658 or 0.39 per cent).

Others are 300 and above (12,414 or 0.63 per cent); 250– 299 (73,441 or 3.76 per cent), 200–249 (334,560 or 17.11 per cent). The candidates who scored 160–199 are 983,187 or 50.29 per cent; 140–159 (488,197 or 24.97 per cent); 120–139 (57,419 or 2.94 per cent), 100–119 (3,820 or 0.20 per cent), while those who scored below 100 are 2,031 or 0.10 per cent.

A parent, Oluwaseun Oluwajuwon, who spoke with NAN, attributed the low performance to lack of reading culture amongst the candidates. He said: “We parents need to really pay attention to our kids.

We need to make sure they follow moral standards and ensure they study hard.” Saidat Oduwole, a pharmacist, said the quality of education contributed to the low performance of candidates.

Ifunanya Bello, a businesswoman, the low performance of the candidates may not be unconnected with unqualified teachers. She said: “A significant number of teachers in Nigeria’s education system are not qualified to teach.

“Schools need to employ qualified teachers to enable these children have a sound education that they deserve to merit any position they find themselves in life.”

An educationist, Adetoro Bello, attributed the low performance to media influence. She said: “The widespread use of social media among students is worrisome and this, for me, has distracted them from their studies, leading to a low performance in their examinations.”

