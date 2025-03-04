UTME: Oyo CBT Centre Owners Decry Rising Cost Of Materials

Share

Owners of Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in Oyo State have urged the National Assembly to direct the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to increase the cost of conducting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates following the severe economic hardship in the country.

Speaking with New Telegraph on condition of anonymity, they lamented the cost of materials being used for the exam.

A CBT owner in Oyo said: “Since 2020/2021, JAMB has been paying us N700 per candidate to supervise and conduct their exams, and it was still the same N700 that the body was paying us up till last year.

“The book that was N500 two years ago is now N1,000. “As they increase the JAMB form for candidates, they do not increase the price for registration.

“Fuel pump price has increased, just as the pay for our staff has also increased. “We cannot pay them the same amount we paid them in 2022 or 2023. “Fuel subsidy removal has made everything costlier than the past years.

“The money we spend on our computer systems and the hall where we assemble them is massive. “We have entered into it and we cannot now say that we are discontinuing.

“When we consider the cost of infrastructure to construct cubicles and equip them with computer systems; construct server room, install server, it is not easy to now say one does not want to do it again.

“I must confess that as CBT owners, we are not finding it comfortable at all. “How many years can one recoup the money invested into the system with this N700 mobilisation fund from JAMB, let alone making gains?

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

