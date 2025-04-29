UTME: Minister Lauds JAMB’s Provision For 501 Physically Challenged Candidates

Share

Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Ahmad, has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for its full support of the 501 physically challenged candidates who sat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across 11 specialized centres nationwide.

Ahmad, who gave the commendation while monitoring the ongoing UTME at the Centre for the Blind at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja on Tuesday, praised the Board for breaking barriers in Nigeria’s education landscape.

She also applauded JAMB for covering all associated costs, including transportation, accommodation, and personal aides for the special-needs candidates.

She said: “Without these provisions, many would never have had the chance to write this exam.”

The Minister affirmed that with JAMB leading the digital transformation of examinations and pioneering inclusive policies, similar standards would soon extend to NECO and WAEC, aligning Nigeria with global best practices.

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, emphasized the Board’s commitment to equity, stating that inclusivity remains the hallmark of a just society.

“We believe those who are differently abled can perform wonders. That’s why we ensure they feel valued by the nation,” he said.

Commenting on the 11 disability-specialized centres located in states including Lagos, Edo, Oyo, Kaduna, and the FCT, the Registrar explained that each centre was strategically placed to bring examination access closer to candidates’ communities.

He disclosed that beyond the exams, candidates who score five credits are refunded their registration fees upon arrival — a gesture he described as “a moral responsibility to show they matter.”

He added that the Board also supports deaf candidates at general centres by ensuring that all instructions are presented in writing and that they receive equal treatment with other examinees.

“They are given badges and visual prompts. It’s expensive — over N200,000 is spent per candidate — but it is a cost worth bearing,” Oloyede noted.

The inclusive policy, developed with support from education stakeholders like Emeritus Peter Okebukola, also guides tertiary institutions to admit and support students with special needs.

As a result, over 70 percent of 2024 physically challenged UTME candidates secured admission into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

