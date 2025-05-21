Share

A significant number of Nigerian secondary school leavers are now searching for universities that accept low JAMB scores, as the 2025 UTME results recorded an all-time low performance, prompting discussions among tertiary institutions to reduce admission cut-off marks.

According to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), 1.99 million candidates registered for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), and results for 1.84 million have been released.

Alarmingly, only 0.4%—approximately 7,400 students—scored 300 and above, while just 24% scored 200 or higher out of a possible 400. Over half the candidates fell below the 200 mark.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, publicly apologized for the poor outcome, attributing the mass failure to technical issues within JAMB’s system.

In a televised address, he expressed deep regret and announced a resit for 379,000 affected candidates, with the results expected on Wednesday, May 21.

Historically, JAMB set a national cut-off mark of 160 in 2019, which was further reduced to 140 in subsequent years due to declining performance.

With the 2025 results reflecting even worse outcomes, institutions are now expected to lower admission thresholds further to accommodate qualified applicants.

Several universities are already indicating their willingness to adjust cut-off marks downward. While final decisions will follow JAMB’s upcoming policy meeting, internal discussions suggest the following likely cut-offs:

Universities That May Accept JAMB Scores Between 140–150:

Abia State University (ABSU) – 140

Ebonyi State University (EBSU) – 140

Ekiti State University (EKSU) – 140

Delta State University (DELSU) – 140

Federal University, Gashua (Yobe) – 140

Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University (Imo) – 140

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (Anambra) – 150

Sokoto State University – 140

Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto – 140

Benue State University, Makurdi – 150

Polytechnics Accepting Lower JAMB Scores in 2025

Polytechnics and colleges of education, known for lower entry thresholds, are expected to maintain or reduce their requirements:

Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic (Ebonyi) – 100

Delta State Polytechnic – 100

Kano State Polytechnic – 100

Federal Polytechnic, Ede (Osun) – 120

Federal Polytechnic, Ayede (Oyo) – 120

What Candidates Should Do Next

1. Check Resit Results Promptly: Candidates who retook the exam should expect results within 24 hours.

2. Follow Official Channels: Institutions will announce post-UTME screening schedules and cut-off marks after JAMB’s policy meeting, likely in July 2025.

3. Prepare Required Documents: Ensure readiness with birth certificates, WAEC/NECO results, and JAMB printouts.

4. Avoid Fake Admission Agents: Institutions stress that all official information will be shared only via school websites and verified social media platforms.

Conclusion: What This Means for Admission Seekers

As 2025 UTME performance remains the worst in recent years, institutions across Nigeria are adjusting to meet the demand for higher education.

Students with low JAMB scores can still secure admission into reputable universities and polytechnics, provided they meet updated criteria and act promptly when the cut-offs are officially released.

