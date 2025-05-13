UTME Mass Failure: JAMB Probes Alleged Technical Glitches; Engages VCs, IT Experts

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has launched an investigation into the technical glitches which allegedly caused mass failure in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB last week said over 1.5 million out of the 1.9 million candidates who sat this year’s UTME scored below 200 out of the total 400 marks.

And some of the candidates are set to file a suit against the exam body following widespread complaints of technical glitches and incomplete questions that allegedly marred the exam.

In a statement yesterday, the board said it was working with vice-chancellors and IT experts to determine the root cause of the mass failure and ensure that affected candidates receive appropriate remedies if any errors are confirmed.

It said: “JAMB acknowledges the significant volume of unusual complaints following the release of the 2025 UTME results, which were officially published on Friday.

“The board’s annual review encompasses three key stages: registration, examination, and result release. “During the examination phase, JAMB ensures that every candidate is afforded the opportunity to sit for the test.

“Should any technical issues arise, the Board reschedules the examination for affected candidates without hesitation. The statement said the board is concerned about unusual complaints from a few states and was scrutinising the issues in detail to identify and resolve any technical faults.

JAMB said: “To assist in this process, we have engaged several experts, including members of the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria, Chief External Examiners (who are heads of tertiary institutions), the Educational Assessment and Research Network in Africa, measurement experts, and vice-chancellors of the various institutions.

“If it is determined that there were indeed glitches, we will implement appropriate remedial measures promptly, as we do in the case of the examinations themselves.”

