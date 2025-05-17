UTME: Lagos Cleric Tasks Parents, Clergy On Mental Health Issues

Share

The Executive President of the Lagos Central Baptist Conference, Dr. Victor Akerele, has called on parents, guardians, and religious leaders to prioritize mental health support for students in the wake of the widespread disappointment following the 2025 UTME results.

In a statement issued in Lagos and made available to Saturday Telegraph, Dr. Akerele urged all stakeholders to address the growing psychological toll exam failures are having on young people, particularly in light of recent tragic incidents.

Referencing the case of Miss Opesusi Faith Timilehin, a 19-year-old who reportedly took her own life after scoring 190 in the UTME, Akerele emphasized the urgent need for compassion, understanding, and proactive mental health care.

“This is not a time for parents to be hard on their children,” he said.

“Rather, it is a time to prioritize their mental well-being, reassure them of their worth beyond exam scores, and help them rebuild confidence.”

He encouraged families to view disappointing exam outcomes as temporary setbacks that can be overcome, especially when students and parents place God at the center of their efforts.

Akerele also reminded parents that many students are currently sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC), a more enduring qualification compared to the UTME, which is valid for only one year.

“The onus is on parents and guardians to help their children move past the JAMB disappointment and focus on WAEC, which holds broader academic and career opportunities,” he said.

He further advised that parents reassure their children of unwavering love and support, regardless of their UTME results—even after any official review.

“Such steadfast assurance,” he noted, “can offer deep emotional healing and rekindle hope.”

Calling on fellow Christian clerics, Akerele stressed the importance of offering spiritual and emotional guidance to youths during such challenging times.

“It is critical to remind them that failure is not final and that God is still at work in their lives,” he said, quoting Micah 7:8: “Do not rejoice over me, my enemy; when I fall, I will arise; when I sit in darkness, the Lord will be a light to me.”

