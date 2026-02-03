UTME: JAMB Suspends Selection Of Examination Towns In Ekiti

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the selection of examination towns for candidates registering for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) who intend to sit the examination in Ekiti State.

The suspension, according to a statement signed by JAMB‘s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, on Tuesday in Abuja, had become necessary to enable the Board to restructure the examination towns to ensure closer proximity to candidates, thereby easing transportation challenges on examination days when centres are assigned.

He said: “Candidates are allowed to select examination towns of their choice, particularly those closest to their locations. However, the 2026 UTME registration commenced before the Board detected certain structural anomalies in the configuration of examination towns in the state, necessitating urgent adjustments in the interest of candidates.

“Consequently, candidates will be unable to select any examination town in Ekiti State while the adjustment process is ongoing. This process is expected to be concluded shortly.

“The Board regrets any inconvenience this temporary measure may cause candidates wishing to select examination towns in the ongoing registration exercise in Ekiti State. As a matter of practice, JAMB continuously monitors its operations and promptly addresses challenges reported by candidates.

“The Board remains committed to making necessary improvements to its processes to ensure that all candidates are treated with dignity and respect.”