UTME Glitches: Muslim Group Lauds Oloyede’s Credibility

The National Ameer of Daaru-r-Rahmat Islamic Society (DARMAT), Sheikh Misibaudeen Olawale, has commended the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, for his credibility and accountability in the wake of the glitches that marred the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

Sheikh Olawale, in a statement made available to newsmen, described the UTME glitches as human errors and applauded Oloyede for his transparent and responsible leadership during the crisis.

He stated: “The leadership of Prof. Oloyede is a great lesson for the nation as he took full responsibility for the hitches and provided clear explanations. Beyond that, he welcomed constructive feedback from stakeholders in a bid to take proactive steps to recover from the setback.”

According to him, Oloyede’s acceptance of the errors was “uncommon” among top government officials, noting that the JAMB Registrar should be commended for demonstrating integrity and accountability amid the technical difficulties.

“As a Muslim group in the country, we are not pleased with the glitches and the issues that followed,” Olawale added.

“But your sincerity of purpose, strength of character, and proven integrity in refusing to shift blame—even when there were clear opportunities to do so—are rare traits that must be acknowledged.”

The cleric urged Nigerians to show understanding, describing the situation as a human error that should be addressed with collective support.

He called for national cooperation in aiding JAMB’s efforts to resolve the issues, adding: “For Allah is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful (Q73:20).”

