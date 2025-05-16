UTME Glitches: FUTA VC Commends JAMB Registrar For Transparency

Share

Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Prof. Adenike Oladiji has applauded the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, for his transparency in handling issues surrounding the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results.

Prof Oladiji, in a letter dated May 16, 2025, commended the approach of Prof Oloyede in managing the controversies that followed the release of the UTME results.

The JAMB Registrar had, during a press conference, admitted that the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination was marred with errors

In her reaction, the FUTA VC said, “The Candour displayed by the Registrar in taking responsibility for the inadvertent glitches and also taking steps to make amends through ordering the retaking of the examination by the affected candidates is the hallmark of good leadership, sense of responsibility, responsiveness and an affirmation of his total commitment to transparency, good governance and repositioning the organisation for better service delivery.

“We hold and believe that no system is perfect, and periodic re-evaluation and fine-tuning are key inbuilt parameters to ensure better and optimal service delivery on core mandates of the organisation.

“That JAMB has such an inbuilt mechanism, which has already been deployed to respond to the current situation, and the process is being led by its Chief Executive, is proof positive of its good governance under Professor Ishaq Oloyede.”

