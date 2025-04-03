UTME Exams: JAMB Asks Candidates To Print Mock Notification Slip

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged candidates who registered for its optional Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock to commence printing of their notification slips ahead of the examinations holding in a week’s time.

The Public Communication Advisor of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the notification slip contains crucial information such as the examination date, venue (centre), time, and other essential details needed to successfully sit for the examination.

He said: “The 2025 UTME-Mock Notification Slip is now available for printing for those who registered to participate in the optional UTME-Mock exercise.

“Candidates are encouraged to print their Notification Slips starting from Thursday, April 3, 2025. This will allow ample time to make necessary logistical arrangements to access their assigned centres within the chosen examination towns.

“How to Print Your Slip: Visit www.jamb.gov.ng, click on “2025 Mock Slip Printing, Enter your registration number and click on Print Examination Slip.

“Candidates are strongly advised to print their slips and familiarize themselves with their examination centres at least one or two days prior to the examination date. This preparation will ensure a smooth experience on the day of the examination.”

The UTME-Mock examination is scheduled to hold on Thursday, April 10, 2025, while the main UTME examination has been scheduled to commence on Friday, April 25, 2025.

