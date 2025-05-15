UTME: COEASU Commends JAMB Registrar For Sincerity

Share

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has praised the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, for his sincerity, empathy, and responsible leadership in acknowledging and taking responsibility for errors that occurred during the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, COEASU President Dr. Smart Olugbeko recognized the emotional trauma caused to students and their parents by the errors but noted that Oloyede’s transparent handling of the crisis is a rare and commendable quality among public officials.

Dr. Olugbeko further highlighted JAMB’s significant technological advancements in recent years to improve the examination process but emphasized the need for diligence given the limitations of technology. He cited the Nigerian Army’s unintended harm to civilians in anti-terrorism efforts as an example of why caution is necessary when deploying technology.

He stated, “COEASU commends the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, for his sincerity and empathy in acknowledging the errors and taking responsibility. This is a rare quality among public officers, and we appreciate his commitment to finding solutions.”

Olugbeko contrasted this with other public officials who refuse to accept accountability, pointing to the flawed Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) as a case where proponents have denied its failings despite widespread criticism.

He noted that unlike Oloyede, those behind IPPIS have not apologized for the harm caused to tertiary institutions nor adopted the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) developed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has proven more effective.

While acknowledging the government’s recent decision to remove tertiary institutions from IPPIS and migrate them to the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GFMIS), Olugbeko expressed concern that GFMIS remains tied to IPPIS, resulting in continued salary delays for tertiary institution staff.

He also lamented the broader lack of accountability among public officers who have mismanaged Nigeria’s economy and security but still receive accolades and influence governance, urging them to emulate Professor Oloyede’s example of ownership and transparency.

COEASU applauds Oloyede’s integrity and leadership, hoping his approach will inspire other public servants.

Dr. Olugbeko concluded by urging JAMB to conduct a comprehensive review to ensure all candidates affected nationwide are allowed to participate in a resit examination, alongside measures to prevent recurrence of such errors.

