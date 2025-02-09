UTME 2025: JAMB Warns CBT Centres Against Late-Night Registration

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB), has once again issued the last warning to certain registration centres conducting nighttime registration of candidates for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Examination Board who spoke against the backdrop in a statement signed by JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin cited concerns over candidate safety and security.

The Board acknowledged the need to accommodate large numbers of candidates but insisted that such services must not compromise security.

“While JAMB appreciates the enthusiasm of these centres to accommodate as many candidates as possible, this should never come at the cost of the candidates’ personal safety and security.” the statement read.

JAMB identified ten registration centres across multiple states involved in unauthorized nighttime registrations and ordered them to immediately cease the practice or face sanctions.

READ ALSO:

The centres listed include: Thomas Adewumi University, Kwara State, CBT Centre Otukpo, Benue State, Ebenezer International School, Rivers State, Jigawa State College of Education, Jigawa State, Lafiagi Emirate IT & Innovation Hub, Kwara State, Zulqud Consult Ltd (ZCL CBT Center), FCT., Klinnicapps Academy, Cross River State, Sani Mikaila Comprehensive College, Plateau State, Beeps Technology Limited, Cross River State, FZX Media Consulting Limited, Cross River State

“This publication serves as a final warning, as no further notices will be issued before decisive action is taken,” the statement read further.

JAMB stated that it will not tolerate any violation of its registration guidelines and vowed to take appropriate measures against any centre engaged in exploitative practices.

The Board finally reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring fairness, transparency, and strict adherence to regulations, urging centres to prioritize the well-being of candidates over financial gains.

Share

Please follow and like us: