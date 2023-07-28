UTME 2023: Again, JAMB Top Scorer, School Get N3m Cash Rewards

Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere who emerged as the overall best candidate in the last Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination has received yet another cash prize of N2.5 million from Erisco Foods Limited.

Chef Eric Umeofia, the Chief Executive Officer of the Erisco Food presented the cash award to Kamsiyochukwu who scored 360 in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at the company’s headquarters in Lagos.

She was accompanied to the venue of the presentation by the 3rd highest scorer Analogwu David, who scored 351, and her school team comprised the school Administrator, Eze Emmanuel, the Principal senior school, Pastor Micheal Ajala, and her teachers.

Kamsiyochukwu received the sum of N2.5 million while the school team also received the sum of N600,000.

Meanwhile, the second runner Imoukhuede Andrew who scored 355 received N100,000 in absentia, while the third runner-up, Alagwu David who scored 351 received N100,000.

Umeofia stated that his action was purely from a place of humanity, saying, “These are the people we want to take over from us, I think the teachers made this possible and I pray that this success does not enter their heads.

“I want you to remain the best, don’t deviate from the good teaching of your parents and teachers, don’t join the negative side of this generation.”

The Administrator of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, Ogun State, said the school always had imbibed the culture of excellence.

“Our culture of excellence is what has helped us achieve this, we have had students who recorded straight A’s in WAEC,” he said.