UTME 2019: Court Convicts Professor For Impersonation

A Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, has sentenced Professor Jide Josiah Jisos to six months in prison for impersonation during the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

It was reported that ‘Prof.’ Jisos was apprehended by officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) while monitoring the 2019 UTME at Brix Academy in Abuja.

Jisos had presented himself to JAMB examination officials as a representative of a non-governmental organization (NGO), claiming he was there to oversee the examination.

According to a statement signed by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Sunday in Abuja, the Professor’s deception was however uncovered when he was questioned by the leader of the monitoring team in the examination hall, who asked him to clarify his purpose.

Unable to substantiate his claims, Jisos was arrested and handed over to security personnel for further investigation.

During interrogation, he confessed that he was not affiliated with any NGO and was actually in the examination hall to assist his daughter in taking the 2019 UTME.

Chief Magistrate Honourable Justice Folashade Oyekan found Jisos guilty of a one-count charge of impersonation and sentenced him to six months in prison, with an option of a N100,000 fine.

