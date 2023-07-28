Utilise N14.2bn For Customs Academy/Training School In Bauchi, Senate Tasks FG

The Senate has urged the Federal Government, to use the N14.2 billion allocated in the 2023 budget for the construction of the Nigerian Customs Academy/Training School in the Bauchi State Capital, Bauchi.

The Senate also mandated its Committee on Customs, Excise, and Tariff, when constituted, to embark on effective oversight of the construction and completion of the envisioned One-Stop Shop operational centre for the revenue-generating agency.

The apex legislative Assembly passed these resolutions following a motion sponsored by Senator Umar Shehu Buba (APC, Bauchi South) and 16 other Senators.

Buba in the motion, noted that the proposed Nigerian Customs Service Training School/ Academy was envisioned to be a One-Stop Shop for the revenue-generating agency.

Part of the motion reads: “It consists of an Administrative block, Perimeter Fence, Senior Staff Housing, Generator House, Staff Room, Class Rooms, Library, Laboratories, Workshop/ Dining Hall, Girls’ Hostel, Boys’ Hostel Intermediate Staff Housing, Sports Area, Chief Security Office, etc, which is estimated to gulp approximately the sum of N14, 200, 000, 000billion.

“Construction of the aforestated additional Customs Training/ Academy to the existing ones will provide the needed professional training towards meeting the demands of the institution in the country, thereby bringing out officers/ personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service in tune with the current realities of professionalism in all their dealings and international best practices which would rid them of unprofessional and unethical conducts.

“It could be recalled that due to unethical conduct in the discharge of their duties, this revered Senate on the 19th day of July 2023, considered a motion on reckless abuse of firearms by officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service which led to loss of innocent lives.

“Therefore as contained in item 262 on the details of the Appropriation Act 2023, the earmarked N14.2billion for construction of Service Academy and Training School, should be utilized by the Federal Government in putting the highly needed capacity enhancement institutions on ground for Customs,” he said.

All the Senators who made contributions to the motion expressed their support for all the prayers and consequently, the Red Chamber approved the motion.