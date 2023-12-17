Uti Nwachukwu: A Man of Different Styles

Television personality and Big Brother Africa All Stars winner, Uti Nwachukwu, ranks among the most stylish men in the entertainment circle. One of his biggest style identity is his long healthy dreadlocks, which he has maintained jealously for many years now.

The former reality star, who is also a Nollywood actor, has always had a unique sense of style. Presently, Uti is in the league of serving different kind of style that are not just common. Kimono jackets, baggy and sometimes fitted pants are among his favourite fashion items these days.

At the premiere of Funke Akindele’s Well anticipated movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’, Uti chose the ‘AFrican Prince’ look to fit the costume Extravaganza theme. The ensemble was more of heavy detailed regalia, which he finished off with a staff.

A scroll through Uti Nwachukwu’s social media page will show you the style transformation the popular red carpet host has been up to in the past months.