UTEP Hall Of Fame: Okowa Hails Amusan, Name Her Role Model

The President of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Tonobok Okowa, has hailed women 100m hurdles record holder, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, over her induction into the University of Texas, El Paso in America, Hall of Fame.

The former world champion was inducted over the weekend, becoming the youngest athlete to achieve such a feat at the school, with the president saying the honour will encourage other young and talented athletes to go for glory and do more in their various disciplines.

Okowa described Amusan as a role model, saying a lot of young athletes, male and female look up to and honouring her is the icing on the cake.

“We are really, really elated that the University of Texas, El Paso in America is storing such honour on Tobi Amusan, she is a beacon and her light will continue to radiate beyond the shores of Africa and the track,” Okowa said.

“This esteemed honour is a very strong signal and indication of Amusan’s outstanding achievements on and off the race tracks.”

She became the first Nigerian to win a World Athletics Championship gold medal in Oregon USA, a feat that has engraved her status as one of the greatest athletes in Nigerian and World history.

Besides this, Amusan has set multiple records in the 100m hurdles, including the current world record, which is a testament to her exceptional commitment, speed, agility, determination and endurance.

A three-time Olympian, Amusan has won numerous African and Commonwealth Games titles, demonstrating her dominance in regional and international Championships.

Amusan, an alumna of UTEP, joined the institution’s 2024 Hall of Fame class, becoming the youngest-ever female athlete from UTEP to achieve this feat.

The AFN President stressed that there are many young and talented athletes all over Nigeria who are ready, willing and determined to make Nigeria proud. All they need is support, encouragement and the right atmosphere to thrive.

He added: “I’m very confident that with adequate funding and the right policies the new look National Sports Commission (NSC), under the leadership of Mallam Shehu Dikko and Honourable Bukola Olawale Olopade, AFN shall produce more ‘Tobi Amusan’ in the future.”

