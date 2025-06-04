Utaka Blasts Over Musa’s Exit From Eagles Camp For Wedding

Share

Former Super Eagles forward, John Utaka has reacted to the news that the team’s captain, Ahmed Musa, left the national team camp to get married.

The former Nigerian attacker said that due process must be followed in handling national team matters.

Kano Pillars striker, Musa, left the team’s camp after Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Ghana in the Unity Cup in London. The forward later got married to his fourth wife, Asmau Moriki, in Kano, his home state.

Utaka, told Brila FM, “We don’t know what discussions were held before Musa went to camp. It’s a national duty, things have to be done correctly.” Musa came on as a secondhalf substitute in the hardfought win over Ghana.

