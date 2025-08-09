Utaka Becomes First African Head Coach In French Club

Former Super Eagles striker, John Utaka, has been appointed the head coach of Montpellier’s women’s team in France, succeeding Frédéric Mendy.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the 43-year-old Nigerian footballer will co-manage the side with Baptiste Merle for the remainder of the season, working under the supervision of Sporting Director, Jean-Louis Saez.

Utaka’s appointment marks a major milestone in his football career as he becomes the sole African head coach in France’s top-flight women’s league.

Utaka shares a long-standing relationship with Montpellier. During his playing career, he was a key figure in the men’s team’s historic 2011–12 Ligue 1 victory, scoring twice in the decisive final game to secure the club’s maiden title.

He returned in 2020 as a youth team attacking coach and later had a short stint leading the women’s side in 2021.

Since retiring from professional football in 2018, he has devoted himself to coaching, obtaining his UEFA A Licence in 2022 and most recently serving as assistant coach for Montpellier’s U19 men’s squad.

Currently fifth in Division 1 Féminine with 27 points from 19 matches—11 points behind third-placed Bordeaux and trailing leaders PSG and Lyon—Montpellier’s women’s team presents Utaka with a fresh challenge.

The role also sees him reconnect with Nigerian international Ifeoma Onumonu, who signed for the club earlier this year.