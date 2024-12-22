Usyk Defeats Fury In Riyadh To Retain Heavyweight Titles

Share

Oleksandr Usyk, on Sunday, reaffirmed his position as one of the greatest heavyweight champions in history after securing a unanimous decision victory over Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a remarkable exhibition of skill and stamina, the Ukrainian champion successfully defended his WBA (Super), WBO, and WBC heavyweight titles, enhancing his flawless professional record to an impressive 23-0.

Speaking after the fight, the ever-humble Usyk said, “I win, it’s good,” before reflecting on his remarkable ability to surge in the latter stages of his bouts.

READ ALSO:

“I don’t know, maybe I am training,” he joked, acknowledging the support of his family.

“My wife helps me, my children. My two sons have won judo belts. My son said, ‘Papa, you next,” he added.

Usyk commended Fury as a significant opponent, referring to him as “a great fighter” and emphasizing that their two encounters constituted “unbelievable 24 rounds” in his career.

In a heartfelt gesture, he dedicated his victory to his deceased mother and “all mothers of Ukraine.”

When questioned about his future intentions, Usyk suggested that there is more to anticipate. “I can do more. I am prepared. I will return home to rest,” he stated, leaving fans excited about what the future holds for the heavyweight champion.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"