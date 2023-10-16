USSD: Telcos may seek minister’s intervention in N150bn bank debt

The first assignment for the newly appointed Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Aminu Maida, may be how to settle the impasse between telecoms operators and deposit money banks (DMBs) over the accumulated N150 billion Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) debt. Over the years, the telecoms operators have been agitating for the payment of the debt by the banks, which have refused to pay the money hitherto.

The various interventions by the stakeholders to make sure the debt is settled have hit the rocks. The Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) had earlier alleged political interference in the persistent refusal of banks to pay the debt. Since 2019, deposit money banks and telecoms operators have been at loggerheads over the non-payment of the USSD services rendered to the banks by the telcos, which has accumulated to about N150 billion.

Efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to resolve the conflict have failed as the banks refused to pay. The Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, said the issue could not be settled due to political interference.

According to him, the USSD agreement is basically a commercial contract in terms of buying and selling whereby the buyer pays for what he is being supplied, adding that the banks’ refusal to pay the accumulated debt is political. He said if the buyer refuses to pay then the supply has to stop.

Adebayo complained that the industry could not resort to the terms of the contract when the banks refused to pay since the matter was taken to the political space with the intervention of the minister and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which has made the matter drag for so long.

There were reports that the issue had been resolved and that the banks had agreed to pay. However, the issue has continued to surge as the banks refused to keep their promises.

Early September this year, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) confirmed that the impasse between the telecom operators and deposit money banks (DMBs) over the accumulated debt had been resolved after the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A former Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the matter had been resolved reasonably well. Danbatta said the banks, after the intervention of CBN, agreed to clear the accumulated debt and continue to pay for the USSD service going forward under the corporate billing term. According to the EVC, the issue was resolved at a meeting between the CBN, the NCC, telecom operators, and the banks.

However, the leadership of some of the telecom operators’ associations who spoke to New Telegraph said they were not aware of the term reached by the banks and the NCC, insisting that the banks have still not paid them a dime.

“We were not aware of the agreement reached with the banks by the NCC and none of the banks has paid since then,” a source from the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) said The source, who was not certain about the current rate of the debt, noted that the debt has increased beyond N150 billion. The operators, therefore, urged the new NCC boss to prevail over the issue and address all the bottlenecks to make sure the banks pay them in due time.

The origin of the problem was borne out of banks’ insistence on end-user billing as opposed to corporate billing which led to the debt accumulation. The USSD service is being provided to the banks, who in turn provide the service to their customers. Then, there was a question on who should be paying for the service.

The banks wanted end-user billing, but the operators insisted that the service was being provided to the banks, not to their customers. They said the banks charge their customers for the service, and they are to pay the telcos in the form of corporate billing.