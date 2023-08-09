USSD: Respite as CBN intervenes in banks’ N150bn debt to telcos

The tension between Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and banks over N150 billion indebtedness by the latter may have eased with the intervention of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Findings by New Telegraph from sources within the industry revealed that the telecoms operators have been assured by the new leadership of the apex bank of getting their money incurred by the banks for the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD). It was also gathered that the new leadership of the apex bank had been making frantic efforts to resolve the issue between the parties.

Recall that despite all prior efforts by the CBN and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to resolve the conflict failed as the banks refused to pay the debts.

In April this year, it was said that some of the banks had started paying but the leadership of the Association of Licenced Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ATCON), however, debunked the report, saying none of the banks yielded to pay. However, a source, who spoke to our correspondent in confidence, said with the intervention of the new CBN leadership, there appeared to be a solution to the issue, stating that the debt may soon be paid.

Deposit money banks and the telecoms operators have been at loggerheads over the non-remittance to telcos for all USSD fees charged by banks since 2019, accumulating to N42 billion as of March 2021, N80 billion as of November 2022, and up to N100 billion as of February 2023. It rose to N150 billion by April 2023. The MNOs stated that the debt had increased beyond N150 billion following the banks’ failure to honour their part of the obligation as expected.

According to the leadership of MNOs, the debt has continued to rise because the banks are not paying and are not willing to pay. “I can tell you that the debt has moved up to above N150 billion. We have the technology at our backend to track each transaction from point of origination to service delivery. So, we are keeping a record of the debt. It is so sad that a debt as huge as this that could seriously impact the health of the industry is allowed to hang.

“The good news, however, is that the new leadership at the CBN is addressing the issue with sincerity now and hopefully we would see improvement in terms of payment. The previous leadership at the CBN had a lackadaisical attitude to the issue which emboldened the banks. The cash we are asking them to remit has been deducted by them from the bank customers.

“Initially when we had the discussion together, we thought the banks were ready to pay with the intervention of CBN and NCC. The regulatory bodies appealed to them and we saw a sign of cooperation from some of them though some others refused to even honour the invitation to the round table then. However, after the discussion, none of them yield again,” a source told New Telegraph.

The dispute revolves around the technical definition of a transaction. The banks argue that fees are only charged after a banking transaction has been carried out, but many customers end their session before one has taken place. The telcos argued that banks should charge customers as soon as the relevant code had been successfully dialed.